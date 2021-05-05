Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

PHDG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

