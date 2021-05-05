Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 345,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

