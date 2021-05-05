Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

