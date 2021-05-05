Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.91. 48,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

