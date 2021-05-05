Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 1,206 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 91,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.