Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,911 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 582 call options.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $422.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

