Investors Purchase High Volume of Ambarella Put Options (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.