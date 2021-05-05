Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 20,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,462 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

