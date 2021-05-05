Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 803 call options.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 349,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

