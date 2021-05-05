Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 139,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.