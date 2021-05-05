Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,883. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

