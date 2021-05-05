Investors Research Corp Has $347,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 21,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,872. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.