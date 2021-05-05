Investors Research Corp Has $387,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.07% of Titan Machinery worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $561.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

