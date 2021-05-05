Investors Research Corp Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.