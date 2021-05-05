Investors Research Corp Has $801,000 Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

