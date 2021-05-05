Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

