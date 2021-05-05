Investors Research Corp Purchases 950 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Andersons worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -431.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

