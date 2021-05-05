Investors Research Corp Sells 650 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

