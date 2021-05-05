Investors Research Corp Sells 700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,130. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

