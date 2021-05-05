InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,983. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

