Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

