IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average of $218.78. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $136.20 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

