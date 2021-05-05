IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $417,741.57 and $113,884.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.68 or 0.01180676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00741084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,195.13 or 0.99846095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

