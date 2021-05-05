IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of IRadimed worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IRadimed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.