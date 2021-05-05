iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Cut to $130.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s current price.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. 3,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,410. iRobot has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

