iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.