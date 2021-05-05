iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

USIG opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

