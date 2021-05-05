iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64.

