iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,779,000 after purchasing an additional 161,428 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.