iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

