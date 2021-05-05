iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $69.87.

