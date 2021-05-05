iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 3,692,895 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

