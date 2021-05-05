iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 3,692,895 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.

