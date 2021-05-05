iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,895 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.