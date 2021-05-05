iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:QUAL)

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. 1,055,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.