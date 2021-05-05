iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,802,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 674,329 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

