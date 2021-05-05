iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 838,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,043,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 137,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,817. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

