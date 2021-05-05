iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.50. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.81. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $252.07.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

