iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

