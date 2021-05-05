iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,133. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

