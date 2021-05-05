iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

