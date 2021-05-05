iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 743,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,677,160. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

