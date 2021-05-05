iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.45. 430,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

