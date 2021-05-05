iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $108.23. 9,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $108.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.