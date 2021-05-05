iStar (NYSE:STAR) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Critical Analysis

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iStar alerts:

89.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iStar and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $479.50 million 2.81 $324.04 million $3.73 4.88 HG N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34% HG N/A 0.94% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

iStar has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iStar and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

iStar presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.29%. Given iStar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than HG.

Summary

iStar beats HG on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.