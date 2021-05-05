ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.93

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 7681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

