Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:IVH opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.