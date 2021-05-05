IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IWGFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of IWGFF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. IWG has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

