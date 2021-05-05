J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10.

About J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

