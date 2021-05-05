J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.